Several indicted, accused of deer poaching in Cuyahoga County (photos)

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources held a news conference Tuesday announcing the indictment of several people accused in a deer poaching ring that saw hundreds of animals illegally killed.

The 66-count indictment charged Tina Anrkram, Terrance Ankrom, John Frost, Rebecca Gregerson, Todd Neczeporenko, Craig Steed, John Stofan and the ringleader John Zayac.

Prosecutor O’Malley says Zayac organized "deer drives" where the others would bring poached deer to his property to be skinned and dressed for processing. The large quantities of meat were produced without the proper tags.

According to the indictment, in many of the instances Stofan placed a corn feeder in his backyard and installed motion-sensor lights. When a deer would eat the corn and the lights would turn on and Stofan shot the deer from inside his house.

The defendants commonly practiced what was called overbagging, where they would kill more than the allotted one buck per license.

During the two-year investigation prosecutors found the illegal hunting took place in Brecksville, Bradview Heights, Richfield and processed in Ashtabula County.

The ring resulted in 3,000 pounds deer meat and netted thousands of dollars.

