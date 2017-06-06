1 killed, 1 hospitalized after Geauga County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol Chardon Post is investigating a fatal traffic crash on State Route 44 in Geauga County.

Authorities say a 2004 White Sterling commercial truck, operated by Sean Gates, 46, of Erie, Pa., was traveling south on SR 44 around noon.

A 2010 Black Toyota Prius, operated by Jackson Condon, 17, of Chardon, was traveling west on Hosford and failed to stop at the intersection of SR 44.

The Prius was struck in the passenger side.

Condon was taken by Life Flight to Cleveland Metro Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Dominic Ricci, 18, of Middlefield was ground transported to Tri Point hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Gates was not injured.

Seat belts were in use by all occupants. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. Cellphone usage does not appear to be a contributing circumstance, either.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.