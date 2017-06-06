Parking price hike? No signs of gouging for Game 3 of NBA Finals

If LeBron James decides to drive to Quicken Loans Arena tomorrow, parking won't be an issue.

On the court, the "King" earns $31 million a year, or $150 per second. That's more than enough to pay the inflated parking costs near the arena, although we're quite sure LeBron has a reserved space waiting for him when he arrives at The Q.

But what about the rest of us? Just how pricey are the prime parking spots for tomorrow's Cavaliers game?

We checked, and even we were a little surprised.

During the World Series last fall, some parking lots near Progressive Field were charging $100 for a space.

But on Wednesday, the city-owned Gateway East Garage right next door to Quicken Loans Arena will only be charging $20. The parking garage even has a covered walkway that will take you directly in to the arena.

The manager of the Gateway East Garage wouldn't go on camera, but over the phone he told us the garage had several open spaces during both the World Series and last years NBA Playoffs.

At Arena Stadium Parking directly across the street from The Q, it will cost $25 to park in the garage Wednesday night. A spot in the surface lot next door will cost $40.

The JACK Casino garage will also be charging at $40 flat rate, or you could try your luck for a free parking space. ClubJACK rewards card holders who play one hour of poker, 30 minutes of table games, earn 500 JACK Points playing slots, or who are age 55 or older can park for free Wednesday night. The JACK Casino garage is also connected to Quicken Loans Arena by a covered walkway.

Parking at Shaia's lot at the corner of East 9th Street and Erie Court will set you back $5 on a typically day, but the same spots will be going for $50 during Wednesday's game.

While private parking companies can charge whatever they want, lots and garages owned by the City of Cleveland have a set price, with a maximum special event parking price of up to $25. It's a long hike to The Q from the Muni Lot, but it will only cost you $4 to park there Wednesday.

If you were hoping to score a spot on the street, you may be out of luck. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Cleveland will have No Parking restrictions in place in the following locations for Games 3 and 4:

Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario

Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th

East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

East 2nd Street – from High Street to Prospect Avenue

Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

