LIST: Parking restrictions for NBA Finals Game 3 in Cleveland

Parking restrictions will be in place Wednesday in Cleveland, beginning at 4 p.m.

Huron Road -- from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario

Prospect Avenue -- from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W. 6th

East 9th Street -- from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

East 4th Street -- from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

East 2nd Street -- from High Street to Prospect Avenue

Erie Court -- Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

Cavs/Warriors Game 3 will be played Wednesday night in Cleveland. Tip is slated for 9 p.m.

Due to enhanced security measures around the Quicken Loans Arena, there will be delays getting to and from the venue. Attendees are asked to take this into consideration in their travel plans.

