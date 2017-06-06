Club owner says celebrity Cavs fans 'tend to stop by' certain Cleveland hot spots

There are plenty of celebrities rooting for the Cavs and many of them are on their way to Cleveland to enjoy some of the hot spots.

Bobby Rutter said there's plenty to celebrate in the city of champions.

"Oh, it's fantastic," he said. "We're in a little bit of a hole now, but with a Game 3 win, it will all be turned around."

He and the crew at Magnolia Cafe and FWD Nightclub are ready for it.

"We've had most the Indians, most the Cavs, most the Browns ... when people roll through town, they tend to stop by," he said.

That includes Kyrie Irving, Miley Cyrus, Charles Barkley, and Justin Bieber -- just to show a few. Rutter said his spots are safe, controlled environments with security where people feel comfortable.

"We don't really publicize before who's coming in or who's not, after the fact, people tend to know, it is what it is," he said.

But word in Cleveland spreads fast, and people show up, ready to have a good time and they always want the good stuff, like fancy champagnes.

They don't forsake the regulars, and they're often spotted partying with the stars, too.

"Celebrities that come through here are very accommodating -- they don't want to take a million pictures but they're just here to hang out," Rutter said.

Rutter says you can try your luck and just come through, but it's best to make reservations this time of year.

"We'll be going for the next five to six days pretty solid," he said.

