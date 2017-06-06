Authorities warn of Fire Department donation scam in Medina County

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible scam taking place in Sharon Township, with occurrences in Copley and Norton.

Authorities say a white male in his 50s, with graying hair, driving a red pickup truck, is going door to door telling residents he is with the Sharon Township Fire Department and asking for $25 donations for the Fire Department. After receiving a donation he is giving the resident a number placard for their driveway, they said.

The subject provides a business card indicating he is with "American Fire & Security" out of Norton, Ohio with the name "Wood Thomas" and a phone number of 330-813-6702, according to authorities.

He is not a part of the fire department. He is not authorized to seek donations or represent the fire department in any way.

This subject has been active in the Copley and Norton areas as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medina County Sheriff's Office and ask for Deputy Jim Harhay. If the subject shows up at your house please contact the Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch center at 330-725-6631.

