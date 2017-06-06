Wadsworth police issue warning after act of vandalism at area pa - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wadsworth police issue warning after act of vandalism at area park

Kaleidoscope Park was vandalized Tuesday, according to Wadsworth police.

As a result, there were areas with exposed nails.

Police have taped these areas off but residents are asked to please avoid the park for now.

The Parks Department will be taking care of the problem Wednesday morning.

