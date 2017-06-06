Man in stable condition after Canton officer-involved shooting

There was an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Canton.

It happened around 6 p.m. inside the Refuge of Hope on 3rd Street NE.

Authorities say the officer was inside working at the time.

The victim is a male who is now in stable condition. He was taken to Aultman Hospital after the incident.

BCI says they were asked to assist Canton police as they investigate. Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

#BREAKING: Canton Police tell me a man is in stable condition after an officer involved shooting at Refuge of Hope. @cleveland19news — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 7, 2017

