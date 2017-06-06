Endangered missing teen from Trumbull County

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has issued an endangered missing teen alert for 16-year-old Logan Nichols of Masury, Ohio.

Logan was last seen on June 5th. Authorities think he is with his father, 37-year-old Mark Nichols, who does not have custody rights to Logan, and is violating child custody orders by not returning the teen to his mother.

Logan has epilepsy and likely does not have enough medication with him.

Logan and his father are believed to be driving in a 2015 white Kia Soul, with PA plates JSH0683.

Logan is white, with sandy-colored hair and blue eyes. He is 5'3" and weighs 135 pounds.

Mark Nichols is white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Logan or Mark Nichols location should call Brookfield Township Police at (330) 675-2730.

