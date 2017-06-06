Elyria Police looking for missing teen

Elyria Police are looking for 17-year-old Lavonte Taylor-Beckett. He was reported missing on May 9th.

Lavonte was last seen on May 17th, in the 100 block of Morgan Avenue. At that time, he was wearing red and white zipper pants and was carrying a bag of clothing.

Police say that since then, Lavonte has been seen on West Avenue and in the Ely Village area.

Lavonte is African-American, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is around 6'0" tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information Lavonte should call Elyria Police at (440) 323-3302.

