If the Cavs want to win Game 3, Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson need to step up

Here are five things to watch for in Game 3 on the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

Kyrie Irving

The Cavaliers point guard needs to show his dominant self. The guy can flat out take over a game and we haven’t seen that guy yet this series.

Do the Cavs need him to take the game over? Maybe not, but they need more than they’ve gotten out of him. We could say this about several of their guys including…

Tristan Thompson

This one is pretty straight forward. Stop being out-rebounded 2-to-1 by Steph Curry. Just. Stop.

Control the game

The Cavs have had moments in the game (early) where they are leading, but they have never really been in control of a game. The leads they have held have been very brief and very early. At no point has it felt like they weren’t trying to play catch up, or holding on to the back of the caboose by one hand.

Take charge of this. If they get behind early again, the home court advantage goes right out the window because the fans will be out of the game.

Deliver from downtown

The Cavaliers are shooting 32 percent from 3-point territory, about 10 percentage points off their average. Logic would indicate that hitting a few more from long-distance could keep them in the game.

Physicality

I said it before, I’ll say it again. The Warriors seem too comfortable. Rattle them.

Don’t intentionally try to injure somebody, but play hard, make them feel you.

