Sears at Midway Mall to begin liquidation sale June 16, auto center to remain open

Sears officials say they are making a "difficult, but necessary" decision to close the Sears store at Midway Mall in Elyria.

The store will close to the public in early September. Until then, the store will remain open for customers.

The store will begin its liquidation sale on June 16.

The Sears Auto Center will remain open.

Here is the rest of the statement from Sears:

We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Kmart locations, which are listed at http://www.sears.com/stores.html. The number of associates is not publicly available. Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.

