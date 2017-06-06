Deputies attempt to track down owner of dogs left without food, water

Authorities recently got a tip that several dogs were left without food or water in Vermilion.

Deputies arrived at a nearby barn Sunday and took the dogs back to a kennel. The four dogs are OK, but needed food and water. The dog warden is nursing them back to health.

The owner of the property leases out the barn.

Authorities say a man who identified himself as the dogs' owner will be interviewed Wednesday. He could face charges.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.