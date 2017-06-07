CDC warns of new salmonella risks caused by chicken farming

A new warning has been released from the Centers for Disease Control regarding salmonella. The number of people infected is on the rise across the country, and it looks like the growing popularity of backyard chickens is to blame.

It can be quite dangerous, according to the experts; exactly why the CDC wants to get the word out about nearly 400 cases of salmonella in 47 states since January. Ohio is among those those topping the list.

We often associate salmonella with under cooked food, or even reptiles, but live poultry is often chock full of the bacteria and people can become infected, the experts say, by just petting the birds. It's explained that it originates in their digestive system, which makes it present in their feces, and their feathers can come in contact with infected feces.

So far, no reports of the illness resulting in deaths, but cases associated with live poultry have put 71 people in the hospital in the US this year, according to the CDC. Symptoms are said to include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps which set in 12 to 72 hours after infection, and the illness can last four to seven days.

While that's awful for people, it's worth noting that the birds infected appear perfectly healthy.

