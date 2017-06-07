Police chase ends with crash that sends 5 people to hospital

Police pursued a stolen vehicle overnight, which ended with a crash that sent five people to the hospital.

According to Garfield Heights police, officers observed an occupied red Chevy vehicle near Rexwood Avenue and East 131st Street just after midnight Wednesday. Police checked the registration, which showed that the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint out of Euclid.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the occupants did not pull over. After a short pursuit, the car crashed near the intersection of East 131st Street and Edgewood Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a total of five people were taken to University Hospital. Two of the patients that were in the stolen vehicle are in critical condition.

Garfield Heights police are still investigating the incident.

