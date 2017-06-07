Highly-anticipated IKEA opens in Columbus

People have been lining up for days, but the day has finally arrived. The IKEA Columbus opens Wednesday morning.

Customers began lining up on June 5 for the June 7 opening date.

The first campers are in line at the new #IKEA Columbus!! Store opens June 7th! pic.twitter.com/fGG7Vs1Ebl — IKEA Columbus (@IKEAColumbus) June 5, 2017

The 354,000 square foot, home furnishings store took nearly two and a half years to complete. The building was constructed along I-71. Planning official needed to come up with a traffic plan because of the expected congestion the attraction will bring.

This location is Ohio's second store, and the 44th IKEA in the country.

The Swedish company will feature more than 10,000 exclusive items and a countless display of inspirational room settings, home interiors, a restaurant, and a children's play area.

The opening is so prestigious, members of the US Embassy of Sweden even arrived for the grand opening.

We are in #Ohio - collaborating w/ @IKEAUSA that opens up a NEW store tomorrow in ????@IKEAColumbus is no 44 w/ 300 new jobs #USjobsbySwedes pic.twitter.com/7kDgGgaW41 — Embassy of Sweden US (@SwedeninUSA) June 6, 2017

