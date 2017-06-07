Highly-anticipated IKEA opens in Columbus - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Highly-anticipated IKEA opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) -

People have been lining up for days, but the day has finally arrived. The IKEA Columbus opens Wednesday morning.

Customers began lining up on June 5 for the June 7 opening date.

The 354,000 square foot, home furnishings store took nearly two and a half years to complete. The building was constructed along I-71. Planning official needed to come up with a traffic plan because of the expected congestion the attraction will bring. 

This location is Ohio's second store, and the 44th IKEA in the country. 

The Swedish company will feature more than 10,000 exclusive items and a countless display of inspirational room settings, home interiors, a restaurant, and a children's play area.

The opening is so prestigious, members of the US Embassy of Sweden even arrived for the grand opening.

