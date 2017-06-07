WATCH LIVE: Family members sentenced for starving dad to death

A Euclid wife has been charged in connection to the death of her 63-year-old husband, with help from their three adult children. The four family members are scheduled for sentencing Wednesday morning.

Charges for Debora Brichacek and her children Wendi, Debbi, and Brian include involuntary manslaughter, attempted felonious assault, and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

Police say Richard Brichacek, died Dec. 12, 2015. The man suffered from multiple sclerosis and relied on assistance from his family. Richard was found deceased in his bed, weighing only 93 pounds, with untreated sores and suffering from severe malnutrition. Starvation was one of the factors that led to his death.

Richard and Debora were married for 36 years.

