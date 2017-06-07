Police looking for missing 14-year-old Willowick girl

Willowick police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl that was last seen on Monday, June 5.

According to police, Karis Batalion was last seen by her family Monday afternoon.

Karis is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weights around 100 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say she is frequently hanging out in Eastlake and Painesville.

If you have any information on Karis' location, please contact the Willowick Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.