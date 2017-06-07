Flashback: Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals

It almost feels like "déjà vu;" the Cavs are returning to Cleveland down 0-2 to the Warriors, the same scenario they were in last year.

Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals may have been a turning point for the Cavs. They won their first game of the series with a 120-90 victory, and eventually went on to win the NBA Championship. Let's take a look book at some of the stats and moments from last year's game:

Who could forget this play? "The Alley Oop Heard Around the World."

Or how about J.R. Smith's spin move into the paint?

LeBron scored 32 points and Kyrie tallied 30 points in the 2016 Game 3 win.

LeBron said after the game, "We finally got back to our game." Hopefully, the same will apply this year.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.