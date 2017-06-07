Two of the cyclists hit by a car in Cleveland remain in stable condition

Two of the five cyclists hit by a car in Cleveland on Saturday are still in stable condition. The victims are at University Hospitals, 42-year-old Dartangnan Reid and 45-year-old Jamel Lindsey.

The man accused of striking five bicyclists Saturday appeared in court for arraignment Monday morning.

Rondell L. Dungy, 27, is accused of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI for the June 3 incident.

The crash occurred on St. Claire Avenue. Police say Dungy hit the five cyclists near the intersection of East 108th Street at 2:35 a.m. All five riders were thrown into the roadway.

"You heard people screaming, crying, people laying in the street," said witness, Erianna Reed.

According to Reed, the all but one of the victims was unresponsive when EMS arrived.

"There was a woman laying under a car because she was stuck," she said.



She says bystanders sprung to action to assist the crowded crime scene.



"We saw four men push the car off of the lady and she wasn't responding," Reed said.

A second vehicle driving near Dungy at the time also hit one of the riders, but the female driver fled the scene. She has since contacted Cleveland Police Investigators to give a statement. She may still be charged with fleeing the scene of an accident. Her identity is not yet being released.

EMS took the bicyclists to University Hospital. Three of the victims were released after treatment.

Dungy pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bond was set at $15,000. The judge also revoked Dungy's driving privileges during the investigation.

