Rock Hall hosts birthday celebration for Prince

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host a birthday celebration for the iconic musician Prince on Wednesday.

We're celebrating the Purple One tomorrow with a free party on our plaza 7-9pm https://t.co/I2TVO3itw1 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) June 6, 2017

Prince was born June 7, 1958, and would have 59-years-old Wednesday. Tragically, he died on April 21, 2016.

Wednesday's celebration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will start at 7 p.m. with DJs, and air guitar contest, giveaways, face painting, dancing, and more.

Click here for more details.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.