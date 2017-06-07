Rock Hall hosts birthday celebration for Prince - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rock Hall hosts birthday celebration for Prince

Posted by Chris Anderson
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host a birthday celebration for the iconic musician Prince on Wednesday.

Prince was born June 7, 1958, and would have 59-years-old Wednesday. Tragically, he died on April 21, 2016.

Wednesday's celebration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will start at 7 p.m. with DJs, and air guitar contest, giveaways, face painting, dancing, and more.

