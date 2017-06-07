Wedding Wednesday, Week #8: Make-Up

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Blush, lipstick, foundation, mascara… not necessarily in that order.

Makeup is of the utmost importance on your big day!

After all, the pictures last a lifetime. I’d never want to sit down to flip through my wedding photos and think, “Oh my goodness, my eyeshadow looked terrible!”

If you’re anything like I am in this regard, you’ve probably used (or will use at some point) the services of a professional makeup artist.

As a bride, you may even have questions about how you should be taking care of your skin leading up to the big day!

For this week’s Wedding Wednesday segment, I reached out to Maggie Kleinman, a local Cleveland makeup artist. She was full of wonderful, helpful information for me and for any of you brides-to-be!

Here’s this morning’s segment. Check out the video for the incredible work she did at our studio.

Wasn’t that amazing?! She highlighted all of Lauren’s best features and gave her a picture perfect look.

If you’d like to see more of Maggie’s work, visit her website. You can also check her out on Instagram and on Facebook.

