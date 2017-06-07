VIDEO: Iman Shumpert working on foul shots before Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Iman Shumpert was working on foul shots before game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Shumpert is 4-4 from the free throw line in the series against the Golden State Warriors.

As a team Cleveland is shooting just under 80 percent from the line. The Warriors defeated Cleveland in the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Game 3 is at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.