Avon boy's dream come true, visits April the giraffe

A 10-year-old boy from Avon was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish charity organization, and had the opportunity to travel to New York to meet April the giraffe.

Alex Johnson suffers from a seizure disorder and is visually impaired and cannot talk. Like many of us, he spent weeks watching the live stream of April's pregnancy and birth. He became a fan of April and her baby, Taj, and wanted to see them in person.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Alex made it from Avon to Animal Adventure Park for a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo.

