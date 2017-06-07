Hazmat crews called to University of Akron for chemical spill

Hazmat crews were called to the University of Akron Wednesday morning for a reported chemical spill.

The incident was reported around 11:15 a.m. at the Olsen Research Center, located at 260 South Forge Street. The school released a statement regarding the incident:

"Olson Research Center is closed this afternoon following a small spill of a chlorine-based chemical inside the building. No injuries have been reported, and there is no danger to anyone on campus.

The building has been evacuated, and a Hazmat team will soon be on site for cleanup."

Firefighters were also requested to the scene to assist.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

