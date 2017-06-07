Akron man accused of stabbing and shooting a store clerk

Detectives in Akron arrested 22-year-old Reuben Jovone Woodruff for aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

Around midnight on May 17 the suspect entered the Pioneer Market armed with a knife. Police said Woodruff demanded money and stabbed the clerk in the back. The clerk grabbed a handgun to defend himself.

The suspect took the gun from the clerk and shot the clerk in the neck before fleeing the store on foot. The clerk was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Woodruff was identified by tips, he was booked into Summit County Jail.

