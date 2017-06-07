Canton officer not wearing a body cam in officer-involved shooting

The officer in the officer-involved shooting was not wearing a body cam. The body cam was off because he was seated and eating dinner when the incident occurred.

There was an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Canton.

It happened around 6 p.m. inside the Refuge of Hope on 3rd Street NE. Police said a man swung a baseball bat at the officer, who fired two shots into the man's abdomen.

Authorities say the officer was inside working at the time. The officer visits Refuge of Hope often during his shift.

Authorities say the man is now in stable condition. He was taken to Aultman Hospital after the incident.

Director of Donor Development Jo Ann Carpenter said this is the first shooting at Refuge of Hope. The shelter houses about 50 men a night and also provides hot meals to families.

Carpenter said the man who was shot is not a guest at Refuge of Hope.

Refuge of Hope will have counselors on hand for anyone who'd like to talk about what happened.

BCI says they were asked to assist Canton police as they investigate.

#BREAKING: Canton Police tell me a man is in stable condition after an officer involved shooting at Refuge of Hope. @cleveland19news — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 7, 2017

