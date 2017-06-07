The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Twitter Rascal Flatts will perform the National Anthem for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The trio formed in Columbus, Ohio.

Pat Monahan performed the National Anthem in Game 1. Carlos Santana performed the National Anthem in Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors currently have a 2-0 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Games 3 and 4 are in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.