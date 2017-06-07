Investigators looking for Ohio man accused of trafficking a Columbus teen and a Toledo area teen

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and investigators are asking the public for help in locating an Ohio man accused of trafficking a Columbus teenager and a Toledo-area teenager for sex.

The suspect 26-year-old Micaiah Price was indicted by Franklin County grand jury last month on charges of:

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Trafficking in person

Compelling prostitution

Promoting prostitution

Commercial sexual exploitation of a minor

Pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

An investigation found Price allegedly advertised two teenage girls for sex on the internet and then trafficked the victims, ages 15 and 17, out of a number of different central Ohio hotels between Oct. 22, 2016 - Dec. 6, 2016. Members of the task force rescued both victims.

"Our main concern is that other children could be victimized by this suspected human trafficker until he is in custody. We urge anyone with information on Micaiah Price's whereabouts to immediately contact law enforcement," DeWine said.

It is unknown if Price remains in Central Ohio or if he has fled to another part of the state or country. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 614-645-4545 or 614-525-3333.

A co-defendant in the case, Teah Williams, 19, of Columbus was arrested last month on similar charges and is being held in jail without bond.

