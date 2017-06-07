43 people have died from overdoses in Cuyahoga County since Memorial Day

From Friday May 26 - June 7, Cuyahoga County has experienced at least 43 fatal drug overdoses. No further details are currently available and cases are still under investigation and testing.

If you or anyone is actively using or recovering from Opioid addiction you are asked to contact Project DAWN for information at 21-6-778-5677. Eligible program participants are given FREE Naloxone kits, the opioid reversing antidote.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.

