Cleveland Cavaliers fans like banana peppers on their pizza

For restaurants like Georgio's the NBA Finals helps bring more business.



“Tonight is probably going to be pretty crazy,” said Georgio’s General Manager, Karl D’lugos.



For those fans not lucky enough to watch from inside the “Q” will likely order in.



“It's a lot of work but it's fun,” D’lugos said.



According to the app "Slice," which tracks mobile pizza ordering, they say different NBA fanbases have vastly different tastes.



What's not surprising is pizza is the big winner, but it depends who you cheer on, what you want to top your pie.



“They said black olives, banana peppers were the most popular in Cleveland.”



For Bay area fans, black olives, pineapple, and Canadian bacon. For those non-pizza fans, Cleveland fans enjoy



“Wings, wings and wings.”



For Golden State fans? Caesar salad, Greek salad, then wings.

