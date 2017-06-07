Mother of teen found dead in Ashtabula County field commits suicide

The mother of a 13-year-old murdered in Ashtabula this past month has committed suicide.

The coroner says Dee Zdancziewski took her own life Sunday. Funeral arrangements are pending.

John Bove is charged with killing the teen, Kara Zdancziewski.

Bove is currently being held in Sharon, Pa., on unrelated charges.

Kara was found dead in an Ashtabula County field in May. She'd been reported missing May 10.

