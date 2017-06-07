19-year-old and 15-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in North Olmsted

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday North Olmsted Police responded to a report of an armed robbery. The victim called a dispatcher and said a man and woman took his car at gunpoint.

The car was described as a 2015 Red Dodge Challenge and that it was headed east on Lorain Road from Westview Drive, investigators responded and located the car eastbound on Loarin Road. The suspects left the car, after a short foot pursuit, the teenagers were apprehended.

The weapon used in the robbery, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

19-year-old Taniqua Donay James was charged with aggravated robbery. She was arraigned by Rocky River Municipal Court and has a $250,000 bond.

The juvenile was transported to Cuyahoga County Juvenile intake with pending charges.

