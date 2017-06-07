2nd Chardon High grad involved in Monday's Geauga County crash dies

Two 2017 Chardon High graduates were involved in a Monday afternoon crash on State Route 44. Both have died.

Driver Jackson Condon, 17, was taken to University Hospitals after the collision. He died Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

His passenger, Dominic Ricci, 18, died Monday at Tri Point Hospital.

Authorities say a 2004 White Sterling commercial truck, operated by Sean Gates, 46, of Erie, Pa., was traveling south on SR 44 around noon Monday. A 2010 Black Toyota Prius, operated by Condon, was traveling west on Hosford and failed to stop at the intersection of SR 44.

The Prius was struck in the passenger side.

Gates was not injured.

Seat belts were in use by all occupants. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. Cellphone usage does not appear to be a contributing circumstance, either.

Grief counselors were available at the high school Tuesday afternoon for students in need. Dozens of community members gathered with candles Monday night to pray.

Below is Monday's statement from the superintendent:

Dear Parents and Staff,



This afternoon we were deeply saddened to learn of a tragic accident that occurred on Route 44 in Chardon Township involving two recent Chardon High School graduates. We continue to gather details as they become available from local and state authorities. Providing support for our school family is an important priority in our District. To assist students and staff in coping with this tragic event, counselors and school personnel will be available to provide support for students and staff at Chardon High School this evening, June 6, beginning at 4 PM. Counselors and school personnel will also be available tomorrow, June 7, from 9 AM until 3 PM at Chardon High School. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Michael P. Hanlon, Jr., Ph.D

Superintendent

