Wendy's reminds everyone the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Wendy's reminded everyone on social media the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals. Someone on Twitter tweeted at Wendy's asking the account if they knew Steph Curry visited one of its restaurants.

Wendy's responded with the following tweet:

He gets a 4 for $4 and eats one item 4-1 is 3... Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the finals.

