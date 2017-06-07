Report: Thriller 'I See You,' starring Helen Hunt, to film in Cleveland soon

There has been plenty of star buzz with Matthew McConaughey in and around the Cleveland area these past few months.

His movie, "White Boy Rick," is set to be released in early 2018.

But it's looking like Cleveland won't go very long without playing host to a movie set.

According to Variety, Helen Hunt may be spending some time in northeast Ohio by the end of the summer. The report says the movie will be a horror-thriller about a child abduction case, and Hunt will play the wife of the lead investigator.

