Illegal casino investigation leads to seizure of gaming machines at several Ohio locations

The Ohio Casino Control Commission served search warrants Wednesday on five locations associated with an illegal casino operation.

An investigation by agents with the commission uncovered three businesses in Erie, Huron, and Sandusky counties operating machines that paid out cash prizes in violation of Ohio law.

Warrants were served at the following locations:

* Do Drop In, 5500 Milan Rd., Sandusky, Ohio

* Do Drop In, 122 N. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio

* Do Drop In, 115 Blossom Center Blvd., Willard, Ohio

* Moore Residence, 11903 Township Road 178, Bellevue, Ohio

* Patterson Residence, 3020 Egypt Rd., Willard, Ohio

Gaming machines, cash, and documents were seized during the multi-county raid.

No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

