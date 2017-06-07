Is it time to Defend the Land? Here's a flow chart just in case anyone is confused

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is here.

The Cavs and Warriors will face off at 9 p.m.

The Cavs, once again, are down 2-0 in the series.

The Cavs, once again, are in a position where they'll have to #DefendtheLand if they want to save their season.

For those confused about whether or not now is the time to defend the aforementioned Land, below is a trusty flow chart that will hopefully prove helpful.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.