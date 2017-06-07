Cavs, Warriors fans go the extra mile(s) to attend NBA Finals in Cleveland

They live in Paris, France but one roots for the Cavaliers and the other is a Warriors fan.

"My favorite player is Steph Curry," said Steve. "Steph Curry is the best shooter in 3 points, all the time!"

Alex chimed in and said, "I love Kyrie's crossover."

I have another t-shirt, Irving, but I prefer Curry," added Steve.

Steve loves the Warriors and Alex goes hard for the Cavs.

Attending games all season is financially and geographically inconvenient, but the best friends made sure they were here for the Finals. They flew to Cleveland for the next two games. They spent $1,500 for a ticket to Game 3 and $1,000 for Game 4.

"We flew [in] for Match 3 and Match 4," said both Alex and Steve. "It's really expensive, I can't eat," laughed Alex.

Alex may be a Kyrie Irving fan but he has the King's number and a quote beneath it tattooed in French on his chest. So what does is say?

"If you want to know someone don't listen to what they say, look at what they do," Steve said.

Alex got the tattoo two years ago, after the first time the Cavs went to the Finals.

"When we play basketball in Paris, the best player in the world is LeBron James," said Steve. "Kyrie Irving is the future!" added Alex.

The men have been friends for 15 years and while Steve has been to New York twice this is Alex's first time in the states. So just what does he think about Cleveland?

"Magnifico, amazing," Alex exclaimed. "People are nice."

Cleveland isn't the only place they'll visit while in the states.

"Tomorrow we're going to Detroit. We'll come back here for Game 4, then Chicago to see John Legend," said Steve.

The total trip cost them about $10,000 each but they are saying the money was well spent.

"This is for one time, we have one life. It's a dream," said Steve.

After spending a week 'across the pond', the best friends fly out of Cleveland on Sunday.

