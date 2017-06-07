Cyclist hit by suspected drunken driver: 'You can't say you didn't see the bikes'

Cuts and scabs cover Jamel Lindsey's forehead and cheek. Four days after getting hit by a suspected drunk driver, he's still working to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

"To be told I got hit by a car, or possibly hit by two cars, yeah, I'm a little gone. I'm not understanding it," Lindsey said.

The 45-year-old's still in a neck brace. He can barely move his right arm and is having trouble breathing because his lung collapsed.

"Everything chestwise, backwise and neckwise hurts," he said.

Cleveland police said Lindsey was out riding with four friends near St. Clair Avenue and East 108th just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday when Rondell Dungy's Chevy Impala hit them.

Lindsey can't remember the crash. He said he only recalls waking up in am ambulance and panicking.

Days after the crash, he's getting a look at pictures of the aftermath. Images show the bikes scattered in the road. Lindsey said he built them all.

"All my bikes had lights on them, so the whole frame of my bikes were lit," he said. "You can't say you didn't see the bikes, you didn't see us. That's impossible."

Lindsey is part of All Out Riders Bike Club. He rides in Cleveland all the time and said this is the first time he's been hit.

"I had to be hit from behind to not see or know what happened. That's the only thing that I can say," Lindsey said.

Lindsey has a message for the man behind the wheel.

"You hit five people. You caused serious damage to two of the five. So, there should be some type of justice that's going on there," he said.

Even though Lindsey spent days in the hospital hooked up to IVs, he knows the crash could've ended even worse.

"I'm glad to be here. I'm glad my brother's here and I'm glad the young ladies are all right," he said.

The driver pleaded not guilty to OVI and aggravated vehicular assault charges. He's being held on a $15,000 bond.

Lindsey was released from the hospital Wednesday.

At last check, Dartangnan Reid, 42, is still at the hospital. University Hospitals said he was in stable condition, but he was hit by a second car and has a longer road to recovery.

The three other cyclists, Bernadette Luster, 24, Jamelia Luster, 24, and a 17-year-old girl have been released from the hospital.

