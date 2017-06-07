Devastating loss: Cavs get combined 77 points from LeBron/Kyrie - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Devastating loss: Cavs get combined 77 points from LeBron/Kyrie in Game 3, still not enough

Source: WOIO Source: WOIO
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Warriors are now up 3-0 in the NBA Finals.

The final score was 118-113.

Kyrie Irving was less than stellar in the first two games of the series, and those asking for a "Kyrie game" got one Wednesday, with Uncle Drew netting 38. LeBron James added 39, but it wasn't enough.

Cleveland was up 113-107 at one point in the fourth quarter, but allowed the Warriors to finish the game on an 11-0 run.

The Cavs will look to avoid a sweep Friday in Game 4.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly