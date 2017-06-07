Devastating loss: Cavs get combined 77 points from LeBron/Kyrie in Game 3, still not enough

The Warriors are now up 3-0 in the NBA Finals.

The final score was 118-113.

Kyrie Irving was less than stellar in the first two games of the series, and those asking for a "Kyrie game" got one Wednesday, with Uncle Drew netting 38. LeBron James added 39, but it wasn't enough.

Cleveland was up 113-107 at one point in the fourth quarter, but allowed the Warriors to finish the game on an 11-0 run.

The Cavs will look to avoid a sweep Friday in Game 4.

Cavs get 77 combined from LeBron and Kyrie and it's still not enough in devastating 118-113 loss. — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 8, 2017

Up 113-107 and you give up an 11-0 run. Awful, inexcusable and disgusting. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) June 8, 2017

Such a tough team to finish off. — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) June 8, 2017

This sucks. Ugh. — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) June 8, 2017

