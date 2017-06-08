Homicide investigation: Cleveland police ask for help identifying man they'd like to interview

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help to identify a male person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Detectives would like to interview the man pictured with this story.

The man is not wanted. He has not been identified as a suspect.

Police say he may have information relative to the November 26, 2016 homicide of Jontez Robinson.

Anyone with information relative to the identity of this male is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

