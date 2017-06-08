'It definitely hurts'; Cavs suffer another tough loss to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors may be one game closer to another NBA title, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have not given up yet.

"I mean, we'll come in and watch film tomorrow, prepare for Game 4 just like we have the last three games. See where we can get better and go

from there" said Kyrie Irving. "We have to come out with an unbelievable mindset, unbelievable focus like we have, like we did tonight, and limit them to some of the things that they're comfortable at."

Both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James had a spectacular game, scoring 38 and 39 points respectively.

"I'll figure it out within the next 48 hours. Obviously it's a dramatic situation to be in, but it is what it is and we got to get ready for Game 4.

So we're going to come in tomorrow, watch some film, see ways we can get better and just try to take it one game at a time" LeBron James added.

The Cavs lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night by a score of 118-113. The Warriors will go into the next game with a commanding three-games-to-none lead.

The Cavs were leading by six points with three minutes left in the game. So how did they fall behind?

"They made some shots and we didn't. We had some really good looks. We had some really good looks. I had a turnaround jumper in the

post fade-away, I make a ton, didn't go in. Kyle had a corner three, really good look, right in front of their bench, didn't go in. They came down and Steph, one ricocheted off the backboard, he got a tip in, K.D. got a pull-up on Tristan, and then he shoots a bomb in transition," explained James. "So it's a miss-or-make league. We make a couple, they miss a couple, and it's the other way around. But it didn't happen that way."

"It's definitely tough. It hurts. Did some great things tonight. Came down to the stretch, and they made some big time plays," Irving added.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven championship series is Friday night at the Q.

