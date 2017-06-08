Teen killed, 3 others injured in Strongsville crash

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

One teen is dead and three others are injured in a car crash in Strongsville, according to police.

Police said a car left the roadway and struck a tree at 22659 Albion Road. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police said all occupants in the vehicle were juveniles.

Two were transported to Southwest General Hospital and another teen was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The Strongsville superintendent is working with the police department to determine if the teens involved were students.

"We are aware of the accident and have been working closely throughout the night with the Strongsville Police Department. Per our last communication the police, they were still working to identify all of the teens involved. Once the SPD release their names, I will be able to provide you additional information on whether or not they were Strongsville City Schools students," according to a statement by Cameron Ryba, Strongsville City Schools Superintendent.

Police said drugs or alcohol are not suspected, but they said speed may have played a role.

