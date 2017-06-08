One teen killed in Strongsville crash, 3 teens sent to the hospital

The victim has been identified in the Strongsville fatal crash. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Website the victim is 16-year-old Kailee Mayher.

Kailee was a sophomore at Strongsville high school.

Three others were injured in a car crash in Strongsville, according to police.

Police said a car left the roadway and struck a tree at 22659 Albion Road. Mayher was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police said all occupants in the vehicle were juveniles.

Two were transported to Southwest General Hospital and another teen was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. Investigators said six people were in the vehicle.

Driver 16-year-old Sydney Rosenthal was not injured.

Front seat passenger 16-year-old Morgan Dabran was not injured.

16-year-old Katie Carroll was in the rear seat. She is being treated at Southwest General Hospital.

15-year-old Sarah Attar was also in the rear seat. She is being treated at Southwest General Hospital.

15-year-old Alyssa Collins was also in the rear seat. She is being treated at Metro.

Strongsville City Schools released the following statement:

"As many of you may already know, on June 7th multiple Strongsville High School students were involved in a motor vehicle accident. Kailee Mayher, a sophomore, died tragically as a result of injuries sustained in this accident. A young person's death is always tragic and a loss like this can have a profound effect on students. It is important that we recognize this loss and offer help. We suggest that you talk to your children about their feelings associated with this news and observe their reaction over the next several weeks.

The following are some behaviors that you may observe and experience with your children. Regressive behavior (needing reassurance), withdrawal, aggression and expressions of anger, changes in eating and sleeping patterns, difficulty concentrating, unexplainable headaches and stomachaches, fearfulness and anxiety. To support your child through this difficult time, provide them with opportunities to talk about what has happened, normalize their reactions, reassure them about their concerns, and provide coping outlets, such as exercise, music, art, or other healthy coping strategies. There are additional resources on the Strongsville City Schools website (www.strongnet.org/Page/11714) to help as we all try to process this tragedy.

Today (Thursday, June 8th), crisis counselors from the Western Cuyahoga County Crisis Counseling Team will be available to process the news with students as needed. The team will be in the SHS media center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to support students. Furthermore, the school has arranged to have counselors available to talk with students through the beginning of next week. Please contact the SHS Guidance Department at 440-572-7103 if you need additional resources.

Finally, it goes without saying that we, the Strongsville School community, are devastated regarding the news of Kailee's death. We will all need to keep those affected in our thoughts as we move forward."

Police said drugs or alcohol are not suspected, but they said speed may have played a role. The Brunswick superintendent post the following message on Twitter.

