Watch Live: Former FBI Director James Comey tells his side before Senate committee

(RNN) - Former FBI Director James Comey, who was suddenly fired last May by President Donald Trump, will tell his side of the story to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in the most dramatic moment yet in the inquiry into the Trump campaign and Russia.
Mobile users watch live here at 10 a.m.
Comey released his opening statement Wednesday, which summarizes his meetings and phone calls with President Donald Trump.
Comey was the director of the FBI until May when President Donald Trump fired him. As a point of distinction: Comey did not resign and was not "asked to resign." He was outright fired, only learning about it from a news report while on an FBI business trip in Los Angeles.
He was almost four years into his 10-year term.
