J.R. Smith's Cavs in 7 Tweet gets deleted

J.R. Smith's Cavs in 7 Tweet has been deleted. The Tweet was posted on his Twitter account after Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

J.R. Smith deleted this tweet, but the internet is forever. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/pDVJEd6BP4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 8, 2017

Smith said his account was hacked and he didn't tweet that out.

According to NBA journalist Joseph Casciaro Smith likes what the hacker was thinking.

Caught J.R. Smith as he was walking out of arena. Says he didn't tweet & account was hacked, but that he likes what the hacker was thinking — Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) June 8, 2017

Smith scored 16 points in the Game 3 loss against Golden State. The Warriors have a 3-0 series lead.

Game 4 will be on Friday at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

