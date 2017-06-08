Kids under the age of 12 can ride the RTA for free while with an adult

The "Go RTA" program allows children under 12 to ride the RTA for free when they are accompanied by a fare-paying adult. The adult must be 18 or older and up to three children may ride with each adult.

This promotion runs from June 10- Aug. 6. According to a press release RTA is working with a host of partners, sponsors and venues to provide as many family-friendly opportunities as possible.

Showing your RTA fare card will also provide discounts at some restaurants and venues in the area.

You can find the schedule of the RTA at this link.

