24-year-old man murdered in Akron

Police in Akron are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old man. The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. in the area of East Crosier and Sumner Streets.

Officers were called to the area for shots fired. When investigators arrived it was determined the victim was placed in a private vehicle and taken to Akron City Hospital where he was admitted with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim later died in the Emergency Room, no names have been released.

No arrests have been made.

