Tristan Thompson did not score any points for the 2nd time in the 2017 NBA Finals

Golden State forward Kevin Durant hit a go-ahead three point shot with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Warriors would go on to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"KD made a big shot," Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson said.

Even though Golden State is ahead 3-0 in the series, Thompson said the Cavs will keep fighting.

"With this team, we play better with our backs against the wall," Thompson said.

Thompson did not score any points in Game 3. The Cavs forward only had 1 shot in the game.

Thompson also had 0 points in Game 1 as well. In the series the 2011 1st round pick has shot 4-11 from the field.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.